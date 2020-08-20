How grants eased the Covid pain

To minimise the pain of the Covid-19 lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R502bn stimulus package on April 21 — R50bn of which was directly for vulnerable households.

The transfers were meant to last six months, and include an increase in existing social grants (covering 18-million beneficiaries). There was also a completely new grant — the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant — that could reach up to 10-million individuals.

Before that announcement, though, an alternative scheme was proposed by researchers, which involved a larger, temporary increase in the child support grant. This, they argued, would be the best way to reach those in need.

The question today is, what is the reach of the Ramaphosa grant extension package, and how does it compare to the child support grant proposal?

Data from the National Income Dynamics Study shows that between 70% and 80% of the population live in households where monthly per capita income is less than R3,500 — the minimum wage.

This means we can’t just think that assistance is needed for the poorest 40% of the country — far more people are vulnerable than that.

Now, it’s clear that grants are the most direct way to transfer cash to a large number of SA’s most vulnerable.