JOAN MULLER: How the rich will shift to ‘wealth whispering’

With the economy moving to level 2 from today, luxury brands will be pinning their hopes on the super-rich to prop up sales, after a horrific few months that resulted in retail chains shuttering stores.

But it’s an expectation that looks increasingly like wishful thinking. The pandemic has not only plunged many countries into a deep recession, it’s also dealt a blow to the net worth of the world’s wealthiest people.

In the US alone — the largest wealth market in the world – Americans have seen the value of their assets shrink by 9% on average in the six months to the end of June, according to this wealth report released last week by US location analytics group Webster Pacific and wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth.

The report cites lower income levels and job losses, a weaker (top-end) property market, rising household debt and declining stock market returns (despite a second-quarter recovery) as key factors that have dented Americans’ propensity for opulent living.

What’s particularly interesting is that the pandemic has not only eroded personal wealth but has also prompted richer consumers to think twice about how they spend their money. It seems that the overt display of wealth is no longer considered cool.

Instead, big spenders are gravitating towards pared-down simplicity.

What now seems likely to be a renewed adoption of “wealth whispering” — a catchy phrase coined in the aftermath of the 2008/2009 global financial crisis — is already having a ripple effect on the revenues of luxury goods manufacturers and retailers.

For instance, in New York, long considered one of the world’s wealth epicentres, a number of upscale retailers and restaurants are closing their flagship stores permanently as affluent residents tighten their purse strings.

In this ominous account on how some brands are starting to abandon the city, The New York Times says once packed sidewalks of Manhattan’s major retail corridors, from SoHo to Fifth Avenue to Madison Avenue, are now nearly empty.

JCPenney and Neiman Marcus, the anchor tenants at two of the largest malls in Manhattan, recently filed for bankruptcy. In addition, brands like Victoria’s Secret and Gap have yet to reopen their Manhattan outlets.