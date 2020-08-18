JOAN MULLER: How the rich will shift to ‘wealth whispering’
It seems that promoting healthier and longer lifestyles will generate more interest than selfless endeavours such as ‘giving back’ and ‘impact investing’
With the economy moving to level 2 from today, luxury brands will be pinning their hopes on the super-rich to prop up sales, after a horrific few months that resulted in retail chains shuttering stores.
But it’s an expectation that looks increasingly like wishful thinking. The pandemic has not only plunged many countries into a deep recession, it’s also dealt a blow to the net worth of the world’s wealthiest people.
In the US alone — the largest wealth market in the world – Americans have seen the value of their assets shrink by 9% on average in the six months to the end of June, according to this wealth report released last week by US location analytics group Webster Pacific and wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth.
The report cites lower income levels and job losses, a weaker (top-end) property market, rising household debt and declining stock market returns (despite a second-quarter recovery) as key factors that have dented Americans’ propensity for opulent living.
What’s particularly interesting is that the pandemic has not only eroded personal wealth but has also prompted richer consumers to think twice about how they spend their money. It seems that the overt display of wealth is no longer considered cool.
Instead, big spenders are gravitating towards pared-down simplicity.
What now seems likely to be a renewed adoption of “wealth whispering” — a catchy phrase coined in the aftermath of the 2008/2009 global financial crisis — is already having a ripple effect on the revenues of luxury goods manufacturers and retailers.
For instance, in New York, long considered one of the world’s wealth epicentres, a number of upscale retailers and restaurants are closing their flagship stores permanently as affluent residents tighten their purse strings.
In this ominous account on how some brands are starting to abandon the city, The New York Times says once packed sidewalks of Manhattan’s major retail corridors, from SoHo to Fifth Avenue to Madison Avenue, are now nearly empty.
JCPenney and Neiman Marcus, the anchor tenants at two of the largest malls in Manhattan, recently filed for bankruptcy. In addition, brands like Victoria’s Secret and Gap have yet to reopen their Manhattan outlets.
Meanwhile, Reuters reports that Richemont, the Switzerland-based luxury goods maker started by the Rupert family in SA, plans to propose raising new equity at its general meeting in September to improve cash reserves and liquidity as the pandemic continues to eat into earnings.
Richemont owns some of the world’s most expensive jewellery and watch brands – Cartier, Piaget and Van Cleef & Arpels to name a few. But it’s not looking pretty: it already reported a 67% dip in net profit for the year to March.
Nor is it alone. Luxury fashion houses such as Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss and Michael Kors owner Capri have seen a similar drop in sales revenue, as the London-based portal Business of Fashion has written about extensively in recent weeks.
Which brings me back to my previous point of how the world’s well-heeled are likely to adopt more virtuous spending patterns than sporting the latest bling in future. It’s a trend that international property group Knight Frank highlighted earlier this year in its annual Wealth Report, published in March on the eve of the Covid-19 storm.
Not that we should expect high net worth individuals to stop forking out massive amounts of cash on coveted objects of desire. Last year, for example, a bottle of The Macallan 1926 Fine & Rare whisky fetched a whopping £1.5m at a Sotheby’s sale, while a gold and diamond-encrusted Hermès handbag was auctioned by Christie’s for HK$2m.
However, Knight Frank refers to a change to a more altruistic approach to investment and spending.
Ironically, given that it was prepared before Covid, one of the key themes that emerged from the report is a renewed focus on wellness, which Knight Frank suggested will drive investment decisions among the world’s wealthy over the next decade.
Liam Bailey, Knight Frank’s global head of research, argued that promoting healthier and longer lifestyles will generate more interest than selfless endeavours such as “giving back” and “impact investing”.
Though Bailey’s prediction was made pre-pandemic, it now looks remarkably prescient.
This is a roundup of the best Covid-19 news from the web, brought to you in today’s FM lockdown newsletter. To subscribe, for free, click here.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.