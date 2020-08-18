PETER BRUCE: The day Ramaphosa finally stopped listening to the merchants of doom
Today is a new world for South Africans. Reserve and caution are our new normal as a society
18 August 2020 - 06:00
Cool, so we’re at level 2 as of this morning. You can buy alcohol and even drink it in a restaurant with your dinner. You can buy cigarettes again and slip away from the table between courses for a legal drag. You can visit your parents and cross provincial borders. Your Christmas break seems assured.
I was surprised at the scale of relaxation President Cyril Ramaphosa announced. It’s not as if the spread of Covid-19 has dramatically slowed, though the signs are there. But he finally put his foot down, ignoring, at last, according to the Rapport front-page lead on Sunday, the opinions of both co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and health minister Zweli Mkhize.
