Opinion / Bruce's List PETER BRUCE: The day Ramaphosa finally stopped listening to the merchants of doom Today is a new world for South Africans. Reserve and caution are our new normal as a society BL PREMIUM

Cool, so we’re at level 2 as of this morning. You can buy alcohol and even drink it in a restaurant with your dinner. You can buy cigarettes again and slip away from the table between courses for a legal drag. You can visit your parents and cross provincial borders. Your Christmas break seems assured.

I was surprised at the scale of relaxation President Cyril Ramaphosa announced. It’s not as if the spread of Covid-19 has dramatically slowed, though the signs are there. But he finally put his foot down, ignoring, at last, according to the Rapport front-page lead on Sunday, the opinions of both co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and health minister Zweli Mkhize.