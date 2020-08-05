Lockdown day 131: Pictures of the day

Indian paramilitary troopers stand alert next to their concertina razor wire in the old city during curfew in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian administered Kashmir, India. Picture: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images
An Indian paramilitary trooper stands guard on a deserted road in the city center's commercial hub, as a kashmiri man walks in front of him during a curfew in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian administered Kashmir, India. Picture: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images
Indian paramilitary troopers stand alert next to their concertina razor wire in the old city during curfew in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian administered Kashmir, India. Picture: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images
A deserted view of the city center, during a curfew in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian administered Kashmir, India. Picture: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images
An Indian paramilitary trooper stands guard on a deserted road in the old city during a curfew in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian administered Kashmir, India. Picture: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images
