PETER BRUCE: When SA is on her knees in 2025, remember what promises were made in 2020 It's difficult running a country – and it seems that for Ramaphosa, it's even harder

From now on, until the end of the 2023/2024 fiscal year in April 2024, I’ve decided to keep only a few facts constantly in mind when I write columns. Obviously, amusing things happen in the country all the time.

For instance, I’ve just been reading about Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane praising his provincial health MEC, Sindisiwa Gomba, for getting the province through the Covid-19 onslaught in sterling fashion. This is the woman who overspent millions of rands converting motorbikes into contraptions with a sidecar to transport Covid-19 patients to hospital.