Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: So much for the science ... Don't believe the politicians – doctors didn't suggest that kids not go back to school and taxis fill up. No wonder the medical advice is being kept secret

What’s the point of the government getting together a club of SA’s top doctors and scientists to advise it on how to handle Covid-19, if President Cyril Ramaphosa is going to ignore everything they say?

Back in March, Ramaphosa’s health minister Zweli Mkhize said the government had set up the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) precisely to advise it on the best course of action, based on science.