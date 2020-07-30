JUSTICE MALALA: Voters must burst ANC’s bubble
The corruption around PPE contracts demonstrates again the arrogance of the party, which will sink us if it wins in 2024
30 July 2020 - 05:00
Where is Mluleki George, someone asked the other day. For those who don’t follow Eastern Cape politics much and don’t remember the crazy politics of the ANC in the late 2000s, George, together with Mbhazima Shilowa and Mosiuoa Lekota, was one of the main founders of COPE. The party, launched in December 2008, managed to rattle the Jacob Zuma-led ANC enough for it to act responsibly for a short while.
Instead of the wanton triumphalist actions it had threatened, the Zuma faction was forced to include ANC leaders it detested — Trevor Manuel and others — in the cabinet and other structures. The administration became consensual within its own divided structures. It knew that otherwise it would have no credibility internationally or at home.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now