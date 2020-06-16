Lockdown day 81: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 81 of the national lockdown
16 June 2020 - 06:00
Professional skater Khule Ngubane is inspiring youth with his career. The award winning skater is travelling the world competing. Ngubane has also given back to his community through his non-profit organisation called Back to My Roots. He gives youth coaching clinics for free and life orientation. Picture: Sandile Ndlovu
