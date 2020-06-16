News & Fox

Lockdown day 81: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 81 of the national lockdown

16 June 2020 - 06:00
Metse Sethe and Koena Masogo, who hail from Thembisa and Alexandra respectively, pose for photographs in Maboneng as South Africa commemorates Youth Day. Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY
Professional skater Khule Ngubane is inspiring youth with his career. The award winning skater is travelling the world competing. Ngubane has also given back to his community through his non-profit organisation called Back to My Roots. He gives youth coaching clinics for free and life orientation. Picture: Sandile Ndlovu
2 months ago
