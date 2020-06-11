Features / Cover Story Yes, we can: How South Africans are doing it for themselves In the absence of adequate government support, communities are taking it upon themselves to feed their most vulnerable members, even when this is putting some under great emotional pressure. In some instances state action has come only in the form of bureaucratic regulations that hamper aid for the poor BL PREMIUM

Yola Minnaar carries a lot of hurt. It’s hurt that stems from feeding thousands of hungry people out of her house every day — and from having to be the one to explain when there’s no food for them.

For at least the past two years, Minnaar — or "Aunty Yola", as she’s known in the community — has been feeding the elderly of Fietas, a suburb on the edge of Joburg’s CDB, once or twice a week. Since the national lockdown, however, it’s become an everyday occurrence.