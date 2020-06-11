GIULIETTA TALEVI: Did Covid even happen?

What cares about Covid? Not the stock market, that’s for sure.

Incredibly, US markets are almost back to where they began the year.

On Monday, America’s S&P500 closed at 3232.39 — higher than its January start. Since then there has been a slight pullback, but it’s almost as if Covid never happened. Certainly, for those whose wealth is tied up in stocks and share options, Covid-19 has been a mere blip on a relentless rise to riches.

If you sit atop life’s great earnings pyramid — as the CEO of American firm, Dixon’s Sporting Goods does — Covid has been something of a financial boon.

As the FT’s Fan Fei and Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson write in this piece: “When the chief executive of Dick’s Sporting Goods said in March that he would temporarily relinquish his $1.1m salary, Edward Stack became one of hundreds of US executives to signal they would share the pain the coronavirus shutdown was inflicting on employees. But the announcement, which came shortly before the sporting goods chain announced that it would put most of its 40,000 employees on temporary unpaid leave, told only part of the story. Just a day earlier, when market turmoil had sent shares in Dick’s Sporting Goods to their lowest level since the 2008-09 financial crisis, its board granted options to a host of executives.”

Stack got, well, a stack of these options. He received 950,000 options — more than the total granted to him in the last 6 years combined. Already, those options are in the money.

Unlike, of course, all those employees placed on unpaid leave. They sit at the bottom of the pile, amidst the 40-million or so Americans who have lost their jobs.

In fact, you could argue that the two fastest growing curves in the financial world are unemployment, and share prices.

And they are not unrelated. Where, after all, will a company cut the fat? From the bottom of the pyramid, not the top. To the eternal applause of the market, now gorging itself silly at the punchbowl of cheap money.

And that punchbowl is not emptying anytime soon. Read US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments here.