Kenya counts the cost of Covid-19

Early projections estimated the national Covid-19 caseload would reach 5,000 by mid-April and 10,000 by the end of that month. But it was only in mid-May that the infection rate began rising more rapidly — mostly in Nairobi and Mombasa, which together account for 80% of the national total. According to Dr Patrick Amoth, director-general of Kenya’s health services, the government now expects a daily increase of 200-300 cases by August.

The 47 county governments have each been advised to identify 20 boarding schools as alternative quarantine and isolation centres, and to set aside 1,000 emergency beds. Already more than 6,000 additional health workers have been recruited around the country.

But some are concerned that the official numbers may not accurately reflect the true situation. Nairobi doctor Samuel Kamau, for example, says the number of infections could be much higher, due to the small number of samples tested (an average 2,000 tests a day).

"The number of infections increases as the [number] of people tested increases," says Kamau. "It is true we can register 200-300 cases daily if the government tested at least 5,000 people daily."

With infection numbers still low and manageable, hospitals remain unburdened. But Kenya’s capacity to handle a surge is cause for concern. Media reports in March indicated that the country had just 518 ICU beds. And in his address on Saturday, Kenyatta questioned the ability of some counties to manage the pandemic, saying each county will be required to set up at least one 300-bed isolation centre.

But if the health-care sector is yet to feel the full burden of the Covid-19 pandemic, the economy is already taking strain. Job losses and pay cuts dominate the pages of local media. A report by the labour ministry indicates that more than 130,000 workers lost their jobs in the past two months. And Kenyatta told the nation in early May that job losses are expected to surpass 500,000 over the next six months.

Agriculture, the cornerstone of the economy and the biggest employer, contributes 27% of GDP. Tea, coffee and horticulture are the main pillars of the sector — but their operations were frozen in March and April and thousands of workers were sent home.