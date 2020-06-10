Post-lockdown SA: 5 lessons from our future

In June, beer has returned to our fridges and soon sport will return to our TVs. This is all some will need to feel momentum in the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and to trigger a more optimistic outlook.

Overseas, people may be crossing borders for a long-weekend excursion, or heading out to their favourite restaurant to see old friends. But in SA, the situation is far different to those places where the “new normal” is starting to look more familiar.

The pandemic here hit later than in East Asia and Europe, and due to the structural divisions in our society and the stringent early lockdown, community transmission has taken longer to fully establish — giving the government precious time to put in place additional capacity in the public health-care system.

The peak was delayed, but it is now on the immediate horizon.

When such a unique challenge presents itself, it can be of great benefit to learn from early trial and error elsewhere: when to lock down, how to exit, and — most importantly now — how society finds a way to “manage” the rising health-care crisis with economic recovery until the arrival of a vaccine.

By watching the global situation closely, and monitoring countries as they seek to strike the best possible balance between competing socioeconomic imperatives, here are five possible lessons we can learn about SA’s future “normal”.

1. There will be no absolute victory in the short term

Only a very small number of countries have had any success in eliminating the virus completely, most notably New Zealand and, rather miraculously, large parts of China.

For the rest, the challenge is that just a handful of cases can be enough to start a new epidemic, potentially to the level of a more deadly second wave.

This danger is even more pronounced in SA and several other emerging-market countries, where economic and social pressure which have forced governments to open up into the peak of the virus — and there is little comparative evidence for exactly how this will turn out.

Ordinarily, it is advised that lockdown easing is dependent on a controllable case load and a transmission rate of less than one, which essentially means the number of new daily cases is not increasing exponentially.

SA couldn’t afford to wait. New clusters of cases have emerged since the easing of the lockdown in the hard-hit areas of Western Europe, South Korea, Japan and Iran, among others.

This is inevitable. The question is whether opening the economy will lead to a growth in cases so great that it will force countries back into lockdown.

So far, though several countries have experienced a fresh spike in infections, no country yet provides a model for a more deadly second wave. But it’s early days yet.

What does seem unavoidable is new clusters popping up, with recurring “mini epidemiological waves,” as the World Health Organisation puts it.

The bottom line is that the risk remains of many more deaths and further localised lockdowns, as envisaged by the government’s risk-adjusted strategy, and as seen in many other countries.