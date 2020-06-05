News & Fox

Lockdown day 70: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 70 of the national lockdown

05 June 2020 - 06:00
Riders surfing at Bloubergstrand in Cape Town. It is reported that only professional surfers will be allowed back into the water from June 1st but the question of social surfing at a later stage under lockdown is still up for debate. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Riders surfing at Bloubergstrand in Cape Town. It is reported that only professional surfers will be allowed back into the water from June 1st but the question of social surfing at a later stage under lockdown is still up for debate. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Riders surfing at Bloubergstrand in Cape Town. It is reported that only professional surfers will be allowed back into the water from June 1st but the question of social surfing at a later stage under lockdown is still up for debate. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Riders surfing at Bloubergstrand in Cape Town. It is reported that only professional surfers will be allowed back into the water from June 1st but the question of social surfing at a later stage under lockdown is still up for debate. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Riders surfing at Bloubergstrand in Cape Town. It is reported that only professional surfers will be allowed back into the water from June 1st but the question of social surfing at a later stage under lockdown is still up for debate. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Riders surfing at Bloubergstrand in Cape Town. It is reported that only professional surfers will be allowed back into the water from June 1st but the question of social surfing at a later stage under lockdown is still up for debate. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Riders surfing at Bloubergstrand in Cape Town. It is reported that only professional surfers will be allowed back into the water from June 1st but the question of social surfing at a later stage under lockdown is still up for debate. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Riders surfing at Bloubergstrand in Cape Town. It is reported that only professional surfers will be allowed back into the water from June 1st but the question of social surfing at a later stage under lockdown is still up for debate. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Riders surfing at Bloubergstrand in Cape Town. It is reported that only professional surfers will be allowed back into the water from June 1st but the question of social surfing at a later stage under lockdown is still up for debate. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Riders surfing at Bloubergstrand in Cape Town. It is reported that only professional surfers will be allowed back into the water from June 1st but the question of social surfing at a later stage under lockdown is still up for debate. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
2 months ago

Most read

1.
A bad week for Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
EXCLUSIVE: Tension as Jenitha John takes charge ...
News & Fox
3.
EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks, defying recession, plans SA ...
News & Fox
4.
ENTREPRENEUR: Zulzi founder Vutlharhi Donald ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
5.
Lockdown day 68: Pictures of the day
News & Fox

Related Articles

THULI MADONSELA: An open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa

Opinion / Protected Space

ROB ROSE: Covid-19 awakens the ANC’s statist soul

Opinion / Editor's Note

Welcome to the new world of work

Features / Cover Story

Court throws SA’s lockdown exit strategy into disarray — but it got it wrong

Features

Lockdown slows the wheels of justice

Features

Enormous challenge lies ahead for SA mines

Features

Lockdown: Smugglers changing the way they operate

Features / Africa

The roads not taken: SA’s 4 economic scenarios

Features

SA tests chloroquine

Features

Dude, where’s my office?

Features / Cover Story

Opening schools: are we asking the right questions?

Features

How Cape Town became SA’s Covid epicentre

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.