Features / Cover Story Welcome to the new world of work The Covid-19 crisis has emptied office blocks around the world and companies have moved employees into work-from-home situations, where possible, as rapidly as they could. This has resulted in some employers saying they have seen an increase in productivity as well as job satisfaction, while others think it is too soon to decide whether this will become a permanent arrangement BL PREMIUM

Have you ventured back to the office? This week’s move to level 3 restrictions means you’re probably allowed to — but have you mustered the courage? Colleagues have probably posted images on the work WhatsApp group of your empty office, the few remaining desktops blinking disconsolately in the vast emptiness of space that’s costing shareholders in "prime" Sandton R200/m². It feels menacing.

Everyone who is back at work is wearing masks and, when people do talk to each other, there are signs reminding them to be at least 1.5m apart, and there should be no more than one person in the kitchen area at any time. There are bottles of 70% alcohol sanitiser dotted around.