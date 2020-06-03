The roads not taken: SA’s 4 economic scenarios

Though most of the country went back to work this week, it is going to take a lot more than the rapid reopening of the economy to minimise the lasting economic damage from Covid-19 and prevent job losses from becoming permanent.

Two other key ingredients are needed to ensure that the return to work is sustained and employment protected, argues University of Johannesburg professor of 4IR practice and national planning commissioner Miriam Altman in a new paper written for the Covid-19 Economists Group.

The first ingredient is obvious: providing widespread support for businesses and workers to limit the extent of permanent damage. To bridge across to the other side of the pandemic with some hope of getting onto a higher growth path, SA will need to reach up to 90% of those in distress, Altman says.

The second part involves limiting infections through rapid mass testing, contact tracing, area lockdowns, physical distancing, the wearing of masks and sanitising.

Crucially, says Altman, more viable ways must be found to achieve sustained compliance in townships and informal settlements, failing which SA could find itself back under a second, economically more devastating lockdown.

“The highest priorities in lifting out of a lockdown must be to dramatically strengthen risk-adjusted and physical distancing strategies, and to enable the fastest route back to economic activity by supporting workplace readiness,” says Altman. “This will give SA a chance of pulling through to a sustainable future.”

Unfortunately, SA fares poorly in both areas.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund’s temporary employer/employee relief scheme payouts are backed up to April. While R15bn has been paid out by May 26, benefiting 3-million workers, claims worth R2.3bn, affecting more than 76,000 employers and 500,000 workers, have been rejected.

As of April 28, one month into the lockdown, the department of small business development had disbursed roughly half its R530m budget to just 759 firms, having rejected more than half the 30,000 applicants.

The banking sector has done better, providing more than R15bn in loan repayment leniency and other relief to 85,000 individuals and 75,000 firms so far, according to the Banking Association SA.