Enormous challenge lies ahead for SA mines

As Implats corporate relations head Johan Theron explains, mining operations have high fixed costs and are not designed to idle, and have to be run efficiently. With current metal prices and a weak rand, "these deep-level mines at 75% or 80% production could be just about cash neutral".

But it’s critical that higher production levels are reached. "To go out of business, you just need to run at 50% production capacity for a few … months," he says.

Though the weak rand has helped matters — mines earn in dollars — from a purely capitalist perspective, it would be better to stop the mines completely until the pandemic has passed, Theron says. "The cash remains in your bank, the minerals remain underground, no-one gets a salary, [and] the available metal gets absorbed by the market so after the pandemic you could start up with higher metal prices. If profit maximisation were the goal, that’s how you’d do it."

As corporate citizens, however, mines have other reasons to keep going. At 80% "you’ll not make a profit, but you won’t make huge losses. You’ll be able to wash your face and be sustainable for a period of time," Theron says.

With mines running at 80%, employees will earn wages and suppliers will continue to trade. Though not profitable, mines will still pay tax to the government in the form of royalties and income tax.

The big advantage for the government is the export of mineral resources, which is key for the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

For all these reasons, Theron says, the industry has to find a way of remaining operational in the months to come. "We have to work through it in a risk-adjusted, measured way so that we all get sick at a rate we can handle."

Peter Major, director of mining at Mergence Corporate Solutions, says only a few SA miners are likely to make much money in the coming months, and even they are unlikely to be paying much in dividends. "But they will be scoring brownie points, with government, communities and unions," he says.

"Mines have to be able to at least break even and those that find themselves losing money will close, albeit temporarily, we hope."

Major sees the market as the best predictor of the Covid-19 fallout for now. And so far it’s the likes of big "underground" employers such as Harmony Gold and Sibanye-Stillwater that have been the worst affected. "That tells you that the biggest worry for investors and management alike is if you are underground, and if you are in SA."

For deep-level gold and platinum mines in SA — where it can take hours for workers to reach the rock face — there is no blueprint for this challenge.

Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted says the more mechanised mines are likely to get closer to full production.

Social distancing will also affect operations. For example, the cages that lower workers down the vertical shafts ordinarily take 100-120 people; now they will have to take 25%-30% fewer.

Still, the industry has had its fair share of health challenges over the years, and is perhaps better equipped than most to tackle the crisis.

The sector made notable strides in dealing with TB, a communicable disease for which mines have traditionally been considered a source of infection. But a dedicated effort has meant rates of TB infection on the mines are slightly lower than the national average today, while the cure rate is high.

The industry has also had remarkable success in the fight against HIV.

A high level of safety consciousness at mines also puts the industry at an advantage in adjusting to Covid-19 measures, says Anglo American spokesperson Sibusiso Tshabalala.

"Our ability to encourage the extra measures that we are required to — it has not been as steep a learning curve as what you might have in a different industry," he says. "[In mines] wearing PPE [personal protective equipment] is something that is a stock-standard requirement across the board."

There is also technological innovation intended to solve other health and safety challenges in the industry that is being repurposed.

AngloGold Ashanti, for example, is using the electronic tags intended to find missing miners to track and trace the people an infected worker has come in contact with.

Du Plessis agrees that SA mining is better equipped than most. "Given their health and safety focus, mining [companies] are the trend-setters in dealing with this," he says.

But if they fail, he warns, "there will be a knock-on effect for other businesses".