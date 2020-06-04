THULI MADONSELA: An open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa

The trouble started, Mr President, when you announced an indefinite extension of the lockdown, with the promised sweetener of a gradual relaxation of the restrictions on movement and commerce. This led to questions about whether the draconian restrictions, which devastated the economy and social wellbeing, were the best options the government had.

It seems to me that the two key challenges to the lockdown are social justice and reasonableness — which are both protected in the constitution.

In our previous communication with you, Mr President, we reminded you that all policies, including the Covid-19 regulations, must comply with the constitution’s equality clause and, by implication, the dictates of social justice. The constitution requires that no section of society should be unjustly and unfairly excluded from opportunities, resources, benefits and privileges. No group should bear a disproportionate burden under the Covid-19 rules.

But you need to know, Mr President, that there are increasing concerns about the reasonableness of some of the Covid-19 rules. Like equality, reasonableness is also a legal requirement for policies. Section 33 of the constitution says: "Everyone has the right to just administrative action that is lawful, reasonable and procedurally fair." Now, you have conceded that some of the rules are contradictory. And I’m sure you’d agree with me that contradictory regulation cannot be said to be reasonable.

Indeed, some of the loudest voices against unreasonable regulation are your supporters, who are so concerned about the social impact that they’re prepared to speak publicly, rather than whisper the truth.

Expect more people to push back against the perceived excesses, since parliament, which is an essential check and balance, has been missing in action. Your newsletter of May 18 shows that you’re aware of this, saying: "We will continue to welcome different — even dissenting — viewpoints around our national coronavirus response."

We must remember, Mr President, that public policies and conduct must not only pass the reasonableness test in a court of law, they should also pass that test in the court of public opinion. The king in The Little Prince learnt that to derive legitimacy, laws must also be just, fair and reasonable in the court of public opinion.