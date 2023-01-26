Companies’ stark choice: produce power or perish

Small-cap company Transpaco has been around since 1987 — but despite doing wonders with Nampak’s unwanted assets it’s still not on investor radars
In a blistering new paper, economist Claude de Baissac excoriates the crumbling South African state, and touts a possible class action against the ANC
The retailer seems to be working on cleaning up its act after board ructions and damaging revelations — but have all the skeletons been swept from the shelves?
As the country rises up against record blackouts of up to 12 hours a day, South Africa’s world-first ‘just energy transition’ deal provides a way out of the darkness. But the ANC’s byzantine politics ...
A bench designed by a Zulu woman, with a woven back made by women from a rural Zululand village, is on display at one of Europe’s largest modern art museums and is helping to elevate traditional ...
Since the start of the year, sentiment has soured over the intensification of load-shedding, coupled with punitive electricity tariff hikes. Given the government’s failure to show that it has the problem in hand, economists are beginning to lower their growth forecasts.
While the initial focus has fallen on the dire short-run costs of severe load-shedding — for example the North West farmer who is suing government for R1.5m after about 50,000 of his chickens succumbed to the heat — the longer-term economic implications are as worrying...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Companies’ stark choice: produce power or perish
It has become clear for business that if you want to carry on in South Africa, you have to become less reliant on Eskom — even if this means sacrificing long-term expansion plans in order to burn diesel — as hopes for a credible solution to the country’s energy crisis fade
Since the start of the year, sentiment has soured over the intensification of load-shedding, coupled with punitive electricity tariff hikes. Given the government’s failure to show that it has the problem in hand, economists are beginning to lower their growth forecasts.
While the initial focus has fallen on the dire short-run costs of severe load-shedding — for example the North West farmer who is suing government for R1.5m after about 50,000 of his chickens succumbed to the heat — the longer-term economic implications are as worrying...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.