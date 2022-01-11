THULI MADONSELA: One main question in my wannabe Zen mind: who captured who?
Zondo’s delivery of the first of his state capture reports brought back memories of harassment, dead-cat strategies and Bell Pottinger
He didn’t enter the room with the pomp and ceremony of a crusaded or caped hero of any sort. If anything, as he entered the venue to deliver the first of a trilogy of state capture reports, the body language of acting chief justice Raymond Zondo betrayed a sense of unease.
Perhaps I was overly analytical of his body language. It could be that I projected my own unease whenever I had to deliver the conclusions of a high-stakes investigation during my days as public protector. I did not relish confirming that people, many of whom I had known in the past and had cordial relations with, had conducted themselves exceedingly badly at the public expense. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.