Opinion THULI MADONSELA: One main question in my wannabe Zen mind: who captured who? Zondo’s delivery of the first of his state capture reports brought back memories of harassment, dead-cat strategies and Bell Pottinger

He didn’t enter the room with the pomp and ceremony of a crusaded or caped hero of any sort. If anything, as he entered the venue to deliver the first of a trilogy of state capture reports, the body language of acting chief justice Raymond Zondo betrayed a sense of unease.

Perhaps I was overly analytical of his body language. It could be that I projected my own unease whenever I had to deliver the conclusions of a high-stakes investigation during my days as public protector. I did not relish confirming that people, many of whom I had known in the past and had cordial relations with, had conducted themselves exceedingly badly at the public expense. ..