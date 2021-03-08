National TOP-SIX MEETING ANC to give Zuma space to consult with legal team over commission Top six meet Zuma virtually to discuss his decision to defy a Constitutional Court order to appear before the state capture commission BL PREMIUM

The ANC’s top officials, after meeting with Jacob Zuma, have agreed to give the former president space to continue consulting with his lawyers on whether he will appear before the Zondo commission, secretary-general Ace Magashule said.

The party’s top six met with Zuma on Monday virtually, to discuss his decision to defy an order of the Constitutional Court that he must appear before the state capture commission to answer questions...