ANC to give Zuma space to consult with legal team over commission
Top six meet Zuma virtually to discuss his decision to defy a Constitutional Court order to appear before the state capture commission
08 March 2021 - 21:13
UPDATED 08 March 2021 - 20:50
The ANC’s top officials, after meeting with Jacob Zuma, have agreed to give the former president space to continue consulting with his lawyers on whether he will appear before the Zondo commission, secretary-general Ace Magashule said.
The party’s top six met with Zuma on Monday virtually, to discuss his decision to defy an order of the Constitutional Court that he must appear before the state capture commission to answer questions...
