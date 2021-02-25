Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Where the ANC’s slippery slide began After Holomisa was kicked out for blowing the whistle the ANC became corrupted from top to bottom and has never recovered BL PREMIUM

On August 30 1996 the ANC took a bad, mad, near-suicidal decision. It expelled Bantu Holomisa from its ranks. The reason? He told the truth about how one of its leaders — and later the whole party — had been corrupted.

Holomisa invited the ire of the party he was serving as a deputy minister by accusing the then public enterprises minister Stella Sigcau of accepting part of a R2m bribe paid by casino mogul Sol Kerzner to secure a gambling monopoly in the former Transkei. Worse, he said the ANC had itself received a R2m donation from Kerzner. The party was outraged, but the truth was out. Its president at the time, Nelson Mandela, later confirmed the donation and that some party leaders had accepted favours from Kerzner...