Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Anyone else with whiplash? BL PREMIUM

The ANC’s severe case of schizophrenia was on stark display this week as its secretary-general Ace Magashule appeared in court. First, former president Jacob Zuma, who loudly pronounced that he would defy the Constitutional Court, and failed to pitch up at Judge Raymond Zondo’s state capture inquiry, was billed to take part in a policy talk hosted by ANC policy chief Jeff Radebe.Strangely, Zuma told the session that the law in SA is too lenient. Perhaps revealing his own legal strategy, Zuma said the law, in fact, protected the rights of the accused. He was no doubt speaking from the comfort of his part taxpayer-sponsored Nkandla private residence, surrounded by VIP protection which ordinary citizens are paying for, made possible by the very laws he uses as toilet paper on a daily basis.Another example is the consistently conflicting message from the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC). On the one hand, President Cyril Ramaphosa used his closing remarks in at least three NEC...