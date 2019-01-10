The complex reasons for SA’s organ donor shortage

Suspicion breeds distrust. People question what will happen to their loved ones’ organs should they suspect that doctors and hospitals profit from donations. In the face of these questions, many families find it easier to refuse organ donation, especially in light of the mixed messages often communicated to the public.

Legislation

SA’s organ transplant legislation is vague. The National Health Act admirably addresses the serious issue of organ trafficking and perverse incentives. It also specifically stipulates that consent to deceased organ donation can be written or oral, and can be given by a mentally competent person in the presence of two witnesses prior to that person’s death.

Technically, this means that a next-of-kin consent to organ donation isn’t actually required where the person stated a preference to donate during their life time. But the act doesn’t go any further in adequately addressing the procurement of donor organs from people who are deceased. For example, the law doesn’t make it mandatory to offer all eligible families the option of donating a relative’s organs after brain-stem death, and the conflicts with common law norms are not resolved.

This has left a vacuum. Questions about the legal rights of a person to decide what is done with their remains need to be weighed against the family’s decision-making rights. Families have some common law rights to determine the fate of the remains of their next of kin. As a result, written family consent for organ donation is required in SA, though it is not a legal necessity.

Donors are lost at this point. A number of people who would willingly donate may fail to inform their families of their decision. People think that signing up as a donor is enough to guarantee that their organs will be considered for donation on their death. But telling one’s family is, in fact, the most important thing. Even if a person has signed up as an organ donor during their lifetime, the family can still reverse this decision under the current system. They may be more likely to do so if the decision has not been communicated in advance.

Another challenge is that healthcare workers sometimes face difficult situations, for example, around concepts like brain-stem death. This is an essential step in the organ donation process, because only people who are legally certified as deceased can be deceased organ donors. In SA, brain-stem death is a legally accepted definition of death. This can be difficult to understand, especially when the patient is maintained on a mechanical ventilator, still looks pink and feels warm. When such a patient has been declared brain-stem dead they are unequivocally deceased, but it can be hard to believe.

In our research, we found that this was especially true for nursing staff, for whom the saving and maintenance of life is an imperative goal. There was a sense that the person is being “killed” even though the donor is already dead.

Finding solutions

It’s clear, then, that no single factor is keeping organ donor numbers low in SA. Policymakers, healthcare professionals, civil-society advocacy groups and academics must work collaboratively to address these issues if the situation is to be improved.

There are a number of countries that have increased their donor numbers by introducing more robust policy. The most notable is Spain, which has adopted an “opt-out system” under which it’s assumed that a person consents to organ donation when they die, unless they have issued a clear, written statement to the contrary.

• Etheredge is a bioethicist and health communication specialist at the University of the Witwatersrand

This article was first published in the Conversation.