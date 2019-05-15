TOM EATON: You can’t keep a good man down — and a bad penny always turns up
15 May 2019 - 08:57
Extract
Accountability at last. Ebrahim Rasool, disgraced and recalled as premier of the Western Cape in 2008 for allegedly bribing Independent Media journalists, and having just overseen the ANC’s worst ever election result in the province, is reportedly being punished — by being sent to the Western Cape legislature. Yay, New Dawn!
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.