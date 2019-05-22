TOM EATON: Zuma the victim — any witch way he can

Extract

First it was Donald Trump. Now Jacob Zuma says he is the victim of a “witch hunt”.

It makes sense that they’d both use the phrase, given how much they have in common. Both men have high-maintenance friends in Russia. Both collect wives, and both have been accused of treating women with violent disdain. Both are catastrophically bad with money. And both are, without question, the worst president their respective countries have had in a quarter of a century.