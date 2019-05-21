TOM EATON: Small steps forward are the best we can hope for

Equities breathe a sigh of relief after the US temporarily eases trade restrictions on China’s Huawei, but investors remain on edge
Power utility has six weeks to finalise its annual financial statements and month by month it is in a liquidity squeeze
Court sets aside the report on Gupta-linked Vrede dairy farm released by Busisiwe Mkhwebane in 2018
ANC is in the same boat because despite Ramaphosa's popularity and new mandate, the governing party's divisions might render his reform agenda ineffective
Company is in talks to buy American-owned Wagner Asia Group which operates in the vast mineral-rich country
The sector remains a wild card that could either strengthen the blow or offset it slightly
The warning against Chinese-made devices follows the blacklisting of telecoms giant Huawei and 68 affiliates
Comeback from near-fatal crash remains one of the most memorable acts of courage and defiance.
After ten years as premier, three years as mayor of Cape Town and eight years as national leader of the DA, Zille is not ready to quit politics but she is reflecting on her failures in office.
