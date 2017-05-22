Minister caught in sex text exchange with 29-year-old staffer

She blew the whistle on the minister and his sexting to bolster her claim she was being victimised by her bosses at the government communications agency GCIS, for being "improperly close" to politicians at the Union Buildings when, in fact, they were the ones "chasing after" her.

In the past two weeks Radebe, through his public relations people, set up a number of meetings to engage with the Sunday Times.

Three meetings were held, but there was no official response to the allegations, despite promises.

In the end, there was no response by the time of going to print yesterday, even after another meeting.

Radebe and Mbambani began communicating via text messages and e-mails in 2014 after exchanging telephone numbers.

The flirting started when she sent the minister pictures of himself at a government function.

It was then that they exchanged cellphone numbers so that the minister could "thank you in person" for the pictures.

On March 5 last year, the minister sent her a text message saying "take one down!". This appears to have been a request for a photo of her private parts.

They then playfully string each other along for some time before she eventually sends him pictures of herself fully clothed.

"That one I requested," the minister responds in an SMS.

