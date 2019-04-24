NEWS ANALYSIS: Anti-immigrant rhetoric characterises campaigning by SA’s opposition

The dilemma for the two parties is renewed interest in the ANC after the popular Cyril Ramaphosa replaced Zuma as president in 2018 and pledged to crack down on corruption. That’s left both the DA and EFF seeking ways to gain voters’ attention nearly three years after municipal elections handed the ruling party its lowest share of the vote since it took power in 1994.

“Foreigners are resented — we’ve seen waves of xenophobic violence. The DA is catching that wave,” said Nic Borain, an independent political analyst. “It’s going to unsettle some of its traditional supporters. It’s a sacrifice they’ve made to their ideology because they assume they will get more support from the black middle class.”

Racial attacks

While the EFF has regularly criticised white South Africans since its formation in 2013, with Malema having faced several hate-speech charges, it has widened its attacks in recent months to other racial groups.

In 2018, party deputy president Floyd Shivambu accused Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat, a South African of Asian origin, of having an antiblack agenda.

In March, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi accused former finance minister Trevor Manuel, who is mixed race, of facilitating the appointment of another mixed-race South African as head of the revenue service because of business and family ties. Manuel has denied the allegation and threatened legal action. Ndlozi did not answer calls made to his cellphone.

“They know it’s the easiest way to grab headlines,” said Ralph Mathekga, an independent political analyst. “You look at the soft spots in society — they know it’s race relations. They just stoke the fires.”

Johannesburg mayor

Most analysts trace the DA’s policy turn to the political ascent of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, a brash self-made multi-millionaire. He has regularly described mainly black African undocumented migrants as criminals and has spoken of the need for a “shock-and-awe” campaign to drive them out of the run-down inner city.

“Herman Mashaba started this anti-African policy,” said Moeletsi Mbeki, deputy chair of the SA Institute of International Affairs. “They are now looking for an expanded, African, middle-class vote.”

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the policy was misunderstood and the party’s stance was a sensible approach to the number of immigrants coming into SA, which caused social tension by increasing the risk of “unskilled migration” in a nation that has an unemployment rate of 27%. He played down the comments by his spokesperson on the issue, Jacques Julius, stressing the position on deportation was not in the DA’s election manifesto and said it was “anomalous” to say foreigners were responsible for all crime.

Immigrant numbers

“All healthcare facilities in SA, all security agencies are now being used effectively to police, to help provide healthcare, to provide education for the entire sub-Saharan Africa,” Maimane said in March 18 interview.

Yet the number of immigrants, at between 3% and 5% of the population, has stayed constant since the mid-1990s, said Loren Landau, chair of the African Centre for Migration and Society at Wits University. Municipalities face more problems coping with the larger number of South African migrants from rural areas, he said.

Political parties “feel that this is a competitive election and they need to compete to win votes”, Landau said. “Xenophobia acts as a distraction from real issues. It’s dangerous to immigrants and it’s dangerous to the country.”

Bloomberg