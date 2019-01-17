JONATHAN JANSEN: The must-have qualities for a vice-chancellor

Let me start with the criteria that headhunters should be looking for.

First, candidates need to be major scholars in their field of expertise. Your credibility as an academic is critical in a serious university. If your senate cannot respect you, you will sound foolish trying to make the case for enhancing the standards of the professoriate or demanding quality scholarship in learned journals.

Second, a competent manager with broad knowledge across the range of university functions — from information technologies to residence management to internal auditing. No vice-chancellor is an expert in more than one of these managerial disciplines. But candidates must know enough to ask their directors or heads of department the right questions.

And third, an inspiring leader who has the ability to connect with — and command the respect — of diverse people across the institution from workers to junior lecturers to senior professors.

Some pointers for candidates

Potential candidates should consider what they need to offer inspiring leadership and effective management to universities. Based on my experience, this is what you need to know, and how you need to be.

A good dose of humility. The four opening words from the best-selling book, in The Purpose Driven Life by evangelical pastor and author Rick Warren is all you need to read:

“It’s not about you.”

People will sing your praises but they will demand things from you. They will look up to you but they will also blame you. In good times and bad, remember, it’s not about you. You are privileged to lead your institution but on behalf of others. The adulation could go to your head. Keep telling yourself it is about the students, the academics, the staff and the workers. You exist to serve them. It definitely is not about you.