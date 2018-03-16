KARYN MAUGHAN: Investec CEO in landmark case on racism

Is the k-word still racist when it is used by a black person? This question is at the heart of a crimen injuria case being brought by Investec CEO Fani Titi

The prosecutor in the case, advocate Yusuf Baba, referred to the matter in the trial of convicted racist Vicki Momberg, who suggested that the state was only pursuing her over her video-taped and repeated use of the k-word because she was white.

“We prosecute all cases involving the k-word in this court,” Baba said.

Titi has started testifying in the case, and will face cross-examination from Ngwenya’s lawyers when he returns to court to fight the case later this month.

But a crucial question that still needs to be answered is whether Ngwenya’s identity as a black man may be used as a defence of his alleged use of the k-word.