JUSTICE MALALA: The dearth of leadership across the globe makes for gloomy times
Extract
What a thoroughly depressing week. For those of you who are old enough to remember a time when being able to say “superior logic” didn’t mean you are political savvy, here’s a question: remember those days when we said we would never be as corrupt as the Sani Abachas of Nigeria, or the Mobutu Sese Sekos of Zaire?
The Bosasa and Gupta scandals confirm it: we are there. We are there.
