SA’s unemployment rate at its highest since 2003

Unemployment in SA is at its highest level since September 2003.

The economy added 144,000 jobs during the first quarter but this was offset by the number of job-seekers surging by 433,000 people.

The unemployment rate of 27.7% in the first quarter was up 1.2 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2016.

"The gap in reaching the 2030 National Development Plan target of 24-million employed people is now 7.8-million‚" statistician-general Pali Lehohla said at the release of Statistics SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey on Thursday.