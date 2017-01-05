Dear Grade 12 pupil: Let's talk about your matric pass

The only subject that directly tests logical thinking and intellectual acumen is mathematics. And here, from the primary grades to matric, we are regularly exposed as one of the worst performers in the world. When Umalusi, the body that sets standards for exams, tells you that even “mathematical literacy is [now] as hard as mathematics”, then you know that school education is in shallow waters.

The real test of how much and how well you know comes when you enter university. Here the rules are different. It will not help you in a good university to memorise and repeat facts. What will be tested is your ability to think critically, independently and thoughtfully. The smart scholars among you will, for the first time, experience difficulty in one or more university subjects. That is good, for you need to learn how to struggle and deal with failure.

But even more important than subject knowledge competence is your capacity for democratic, decent and deliberative behaviour on and off campus. The violent and disruptive student protests you will encounter will provide you with a spectacular example of the failure of education.

South African universities, sadly, are no longer bastions of tolerance and exchange where the battle over ideas holds centre stage in our contested democracy. Campuses have been reduced to shrill places where the loudest voices and the most aggressive postures win the day. The violent minority leading the assault on our best universities are examples of the mis-education of young people processed through the sausage machine of South African schools.

Why am I telling you this? So that you can change this culture through a new brand of activism that achieves the goals of access and inclusion without demeaning yourself and others in the process.