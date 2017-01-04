Jobless youth need quick fixes, says study

Policy makers should introduce urgent, short-term interventions to help SA’s youth find their way into the labour market, says a paper by university researchers published last month.

In 2017, only a small number of the more than 700,000 matriculants who finished school last year will find places at university or at one of SA’s technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges. Many of those left out of the system will join the 38.2% of people aged between 15 and 34 who were unemployed in the third quarter of 2016.

According to Statistics South Africa, those with an education level below matric contribute 60% of the unemployed, with an unemployment rate of 31.6%.

On the other hand, the unemployment rate among those with tertiary education was 13.2% in the third quarter of last year.

However, the researchers — Lauren Graham, senior researcher at the Centre for Social Development in Africa at the University of Johannesburg, and Ariane De Lannoy, senior researcher at the Poverty and Inequality Initiative at the University of Cape Town — say although youth unemployment is a long-term structural problem, there are steps that can be taken in the short term to make the search for jobs easier.