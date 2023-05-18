Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: We could bypass the Putin quicksand, or march straight in

The Brics summit, and a possible new crisis over arresting the Russian leader, is just three months away. Does the government have the nous to find a way out of its predicament?

18 May 2023 - 05:00 Natasha Marrian

The Ukraine war has long calcified into a matter of either/or: you’re aligned with Russia, or you support Ukraine, the West and Nato. It is difficult to make a nuanced argument about it — as South Africa is finding out the hard way.

The problem is that the state has haemorrhaged so much of its nous and talent that now it can only stumble along like a deer in the headlights as it tries to navigate what has the potential to be the biggest crisis the world has faced since the Cold War. ..

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



