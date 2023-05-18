AngloGold Ashanti’s move to the New York stock exchange makes a lot of sense — but it’s also cause for deep introspection in South Africa
Eskom’s ex-CEO says he began working on his book soon after he took the helm — and he’s waiting for the grenades to land
Sale of cash-strapped property company's R11.2bn assets begins but long-suffering shareholders are likely to be left empty-handed
Last week, the rand tumbled to a record low of R19.52/$ thanks to yet another needless own goal. This, and the prospect of yet more fallout from SA’s Russian romance, have raised the odds of the rand ...
The sports stars who continue beyond a time when others have given up
The Ukraine war has long calcified into a matter of either/or: you’re aligned with Russia, or you support Ukraine, the West and Nato. It is difficult to make a nuanced argument about it — as South Africa is finding out the hard way.
The problem is that the state has haemorrhaged so much of its nous and talent that now it can only stumble along like a deer in the headlights as it tries to navigate what has the potential to be the biggest crisis the world has faced since the Cold War. ..
NATASHA MARRIAN: We could bypass the Putin quicksand, or march straight in
The Brics summit, and a possible new crisis over arresting the Russian leader, is just three months away. Does the government have the nous to find a way out of its predicament?
