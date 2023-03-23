Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: How Malema exploits the ANC’s factions

For once, though, Ramaphosa’s party managed to remain united in ensuring the failure of the EFF’s shutdown drama

23 March 2023 - 05:00

Exploiting the ANC’s internal divisions is a tactic that has served Julius Malema well over the years, but it misfired this week for the EFF’s “national shutdown”. 

It was these same divisions that led to the birth to the EFF in 2013, starting the year before with Malema’s expulsion from the ANC and Jacob Zuma’s victory at the Mangaung conference over Kgalema Motlanthe, on whom Malema had pinned his hopes. ..

