There’s no clear winner yet in the battle for control of the platinum group, as Implats and Northam take it to the wire
It is extremely sad to see how the eThekwini municipality has deteriorated from an efficient, financially well-off entity 30 years ago to the bankrupt, useless council it is today
Two tech-savvy brothers began hustling at school; now they have bought SA’s biggest online ad website and are marketing to millions
Africa accounts for more than half of all global cashew nut production. But it isn’t benefiting as much as it could, in part because processing of the nuts is done elsewhere
Is it a sport? A fad? A fashion statement? Because locals are flocking to a game that has swept across Europe, SA operators are racing to keep up with demand
Failed quorums, ousted speakers, fake acting speakers, bribery to betray coalition partners — SA’s metros have become sites of intrigue and high drama.
Coalitions at the scale we have now are relatively new to SA — in 2016, the country went from one coalition-run metro to three. In 2021, the game changed again — now only three of the country’s eight metros are not run by a coalition government. ..
NATASHA MARRIAN: Out of chaos comes strength. We hope
DA leader looks at the bright side of SA’s fraught coalition politics
