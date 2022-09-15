×

Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: Out of chaos comes strength. We hope

DA leader looks at the bright side of SA’s fraught coalition politics

15 September 2022 - 05:00

Failed quorums, ousted speakers, fake acting speakers, bribery to betray coalition partners — SA’s metros have become sites of intrigue and high drama. 

Coalitions at the scale we have now are relatively new to SA — in 2016, the country went from one coalition-run metro to three. In 2021, the game changed again — now only three of the country’s eight metros are not run by a coalition government. ..

