It doesn’t take an Einstein to work out that the ANC is weaker and more divided than it has ever been in its 110 years of existence.
It is also clear that the ANC’s problems threaten the stability of SA, as we saw with the July riots last year. Again, you don’t need to be a genius to see this. For example, in January, at an ANC national executive committee meeting, the party’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, told his comrades: “Divisions and factions in the ANC themselves are becoming a threat to our democracy.”..
JUSTICE MALALA: It’s the feeble vs the fractured in 2024
Unless opposition parties do some serious self-reflection, the ANC will waltz into power again in 2024
