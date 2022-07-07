Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC’s merry blame game continues amid crisis of its own making The ruling party faces a painful reckoning at the polls as its leaders continue to use Eskom as a proxy for their factional fights B L Premium

The quibbling within the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) this weekend over being kept in the dark about the Eskom crisis is amusing given that the party has been in charge of energy policy for almost three decades.

The ANC remains its factionalised, insular self as it tries to grapple with key challenges facing South Africans daily. As always, the instinct of its top leadership is not to deal with the problem head-on, but to seek to place the blame elsewhere. ..