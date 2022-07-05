National Blackouts to be gradually reduced before suspended, says Gordhan Unions accept Eskom’s offer of a 7% wage increase across the board B L Premium

SA’s latest round of power blackouts, during which 6,000MW of capacity was removed from the grid to prevent a total collapse of the system, could be suspended within the next two weeks after the positive conclusion of wage talks between Eskom and unions.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Monday told an ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting that load-shedding will be gradually reduced from stage 6 to pre-strike levels. At the onset of the strike load-shedding was intermittent, ranging from stage 1 to 2. ..