Blackouts to be gradually reduced before suspended, says Gordhan
Unions accept Eskom’s offer of a 7% wage increase across the board
05 July 2022 - 19:50
SA’s latest round of power blackouts, during which 6,000MW of capacity was removed from the grid to prevent a total collapse of the system, could be suspended within the next two weeks after the positive conclusion of wage talks between Eskom and unions.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Monday told an ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting that load-shedding will be gradually reduced from stage 6 to pre-strike levels. At the onset of the strike load-shedding was intermittent, ranging from stage 1 to 2. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now