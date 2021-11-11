TOBY SHAPSHAK: Censure won’t stop this gravy train
Exploiting its users is as ‘unethical as child labour’ — but vastly profitable Facebook isn’t going to change any time soon
11 November 2021 - 05:00
Any doubt that Facebook wasn’t aware of what it was doing and the consequences of its "growth over safety" strategy have been blown away by the Facebook Papers.
This trove of internal documents, revealed by whistle-blower Frances Haugen, shows that the social giant’s leadership knew what it was doing. If it didn’t, it was deliberately not reading its own internal research and shocking findings. The Facebook Papers have been widely reported on by numerous news organisations, laying bare just how damaging Facebook’s apps are to young people’s mental health, and how out of control hate speech and misinformation are...
