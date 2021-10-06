Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Beware despots in social media regulation Authoritarian regimes have suppressed free speech and turned hate speech provisions into weapons

Facebook’s market capitalisation exceeded $1-trillion (R15.01-trillion) for the first time earlier in 2021 as the social media group cashed in on the global move online prompted by Covid-19 lockdowns. That is about three times SA’s GDP.

After a former employee leaked reams of internal documents to the Wall Street Journal last week detailing how the company knowingly prioritised profits over the wellbeing of its users, its market cap dropped back below the trillion-dollar mark...