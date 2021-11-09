KATE THOMPSON DAVY: If a Martian asks: take me to your ruler, you may have to go on Facebook
The tech giants are now beginning to establish diplomatic relations with countries
09 November 2021 - 19:17
There are now three companies worth more than $2-trillion. On Monday Alphabet, the parent company of Google, joined Apple and Microsoft in this elite club.
Apple was the first to bubble up in 2020, with Microsoft joining earlier this year, and now Alphabet. Not bad for the youngest of the bunch. Microsoft and Apple were both founded in the mid-1970s, while Google was born in 1998. Alphabet as an entity is the result of Google restructuring in 2015. According to Bloomberg, Alphabet climbed to a $1-trillion valuation in 2020, making its growth rate arguably even more impressive than the market value number itself...
