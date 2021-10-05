Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Facebook outage prompts fundamental rethink, at least it should Almost half the world was disconnected from primary online communication tools B L Premium

Another week, another Facebook disaster. I really am trying to diversify on topics here, Zuck. But with the implications of the Pandora Papers leak still being spun out, the biggest news in tech this week was the six-hour outage of Facebook and its subsidiaries, Whatsapp and Instagram, late on Monday.

The official version from Facebook is that “configuration changes on the backbone routers that co-ordinate network traffic between [its] data centres caused issues that interrupted this communication”. This “disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centres communicate, bringing our services to a halt”...