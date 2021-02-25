Life Showdown in Australia set to have global repercussions for Facebook The Australian legislation could serve as a global benchmark for how to force tech titans to the negotiating table BL PREMIUM

Facebook’s brief but tempestuous standoff with the Australian government over a world-first pay-for-news law is only the start of a string of regulatory battles that the world’s biggest social network faces in 2021.

Mark Zuckerberg started the year on the offensive, blocking news across Rupert Murdoch’s home turf of Australia to fend off demands that Facebook pay media companies for content shared on its platform...