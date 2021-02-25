Showdown in Australia set to have global repercussions for Facebook
The Australian legislation could serve as a global benchmark for how to force tech titans to the negotiating table
25 February 2021 - 05:05
Facebook’s brief but tempestuous standoff with the Australian government over a world-first pay-for-news law is only the start of a string of regulatory battles that the world’s biggest social network faces in 2021.
Mark Zuckerberg started the year on the offensive, blocking news across Rupert Murdoch’s home turf of Australia to fend off demands that Facebook pay media companies for content shared on its platform...
