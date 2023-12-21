Opinion / Letters

LETTER: With Jardine there is hope for South Africa

Roger Jardine has the credentials to be a presidential candidate

21 December 2023 - 04:55
Roger Jardine, the head of the movement "Change Starts Now" says politics does not belong only to political parties. Picture: Veli Nhlapo
The ANC and its cadres have ruined this country. It is morally and financially bankrupt.

Roger Jardine, equipped with struggle credentials and a successful business career, is someone we could all vote for. If the Multiparty Charter can agree that he is their presidential candidate and have his face on their posters we can fix South Africa.

It is time all politicians stopped promoting their own political ambitions and put the country first.

Paul McNaughton
Stellenbosch

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

CRAIG BUTTERS: Are business leaders making their biggest mistake?

Are business leaders misguided in throwing their money behind Change Starts Now? Will the party be able to move the needle in South African politics ...
NATASHA MARRIAN: Jardine’s quixotic electoral joust

Roger Jardine has left it very late, he scores low in name recognition and history is against him. Could anything else go wrong?
LETTER: Now you see them, now you don’t

Pop-up political parties are proliferating ahead of the elections, but few will make an impact
