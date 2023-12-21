Roger Jardine, the head of the movement "Change Starts Now" says politics does not belong only to political parties. Picture: Veli Nhlapo
The ANC and its cadres have ruined this country. It is morally and financially bankrupt.
Roger Jardine, equipped with struggle credentials and a successful business career, is someone we could all vote for. If the Multiparty Charter can agree that he is their presidential candidate and have his face on their posters we can fix South Africa.
It is time all politicians stopped promoting their own political ambitions and put the country first.
Paul McNaughton Stellenbosch
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent tofmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: With Jardine there is hope for South Africa
Roger Jardine has the credentials to be a presidential candidate
The ANC and its cadres have ruined this country. It is morally and financially bankrupt.
Roger Jardine, equipped with struggle credentials and a successful business career, is someone we could all vote for. If the Multiparty Charter can agree that he is their presidential candidate and have his face on their posters we can fix South Africa.
It is time all politicians stopped promoting their own political ambitions and put the country first.
Paul McNaughton
Stellenbosch
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
ALSO READ:
CRAIG BUTTERS: Are business leaders making their biggest mistake?
NATASHA MARRIAN: Jardine’s quixotic electoral joust
LETTER: Now you see them, now you don’t
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Cookie-cutter politics no help
A good week for Roger Jardine
LETTER: Now you see them, now you don’t
Activist-turned-banker Roger Jardine states his political ambitions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.