Suddenly the media is cock-a-hoop about a new potential “star” on the political horizon. We have had several in the past, but their bright light can be likened to that of a shooting star: their durability isn’t rooted.
There have been several comments suggesting that potential leaders should consider aligning themselves with existing political formations that have established political infrastructure. Put differently, it is mostly gravediggers who start digging at the top; in public life the chances of success are invariably improved by starting at the bottom and working yourself upwards.
South Africa’s present political system is geared to a voting pattern where voters are enabled to cast votes for political parties. Though provision has ostensibly been made for independent candidates, the fact is that even during the previous constituency-based system, an independent candidate was last elected to parliament more than 75 years ago.
The numerous pop-up political parties at national, provincial and local government level basically only serve the personal interests of the so-called leaders of the parties. They have a relatively insignificant political influence, in spite of some impressive views.
Reality is not based on wishful thinking.
VA Volker Pietermaritzburg
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent tofmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Now you see them, now you don’t
Pop-up political parties are proliferating ahead of the elections, but few will make an impact
