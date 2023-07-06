ROB ROSE: The holes in Phaahla’s NHI straw man
If you don’t support this NHI, you clearly want the poor to suffer, say our politicians. This, experts say, is basically a lie
06 July 2023 - 05:03
Health minister Joe Phaahla is proving as slippery as his predecessor, as adept at creating a straw man as Zweli Mkhize ever was.
It’s no secret that there’s nobody as sanctimonious as a politician shaking his fist against a fake controversy. But even so, it seems especially cynical for Phaahla to try to frame criticism of National Health Insurance (NHI) as stemming from people who simply don’t want everyone to have quality health care...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now