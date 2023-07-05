JUSTICE MALALA: Our good health in bad hands
NHI is not only essential but humane — except it will be a money pot for the corrupt
05 July 2023 - 06:00
South Africa is not short of great ideas. Indeed, when it comes to great ideas the world should pop by every so often to learn from us.
Right from the start, in 1994, we wrote and adopted one of the most progressive constitutions in the world. We got rid of fascist policies left, right, and centre. We led in the advancement of women and the previously marginalised. We struck down the death penalty. Our entire stance as a country was forward-looking, innovative, and brimming with openness to new ideas that would expand the horizons of all our people...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now