JUSTICE MALALA: Is Ramaphosa being blackmailed in broad daylight? Ramaphosa's recent comments suggest that he may be facing heavy pressure over the farm theft fiasco

Is the president of the country being blackmailed? Who else in his cabinet is being blackmailed? What does this mean for the security and stability of the SA state?

Last week the EFF held a press conference in Joburg. The party’s leader, Julius Malema, called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down from office over the scandal of the multimillion-dollar theft at his farm in 2020 and allegations that it was covered up, among other crimes...